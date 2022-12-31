A final Secret Santa surprise for a young single father with daughter who has a brain tumor

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, for the past two months, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

In our final Secret Santa visit, we are surprising Jack. He is a hardworking single father to two young girls.

His youngest daughter was diagnosed with a rare aggressive brain tumor at 14 months old. She is now two and in her short life has had three rounds of chemo and brain surgery.

The surgeon was unable to remove all of the tumor so she was supposed to go into surgery again this month. Unfortunately, her medical team decided that was too long to wait, so she is starting another round of chemo. This round of chemo will last for three weeks.

She spent Christmas at Primary Children’s Hospital with her father while her older sister is being cared for by her grandparents. Following this round of chemo, this little one will have at least one more brain surgery and three more rounds of chemo.

Jack is currently not able to work as he constantly has to travel between Idaho and Utah for his daughter’s various medical appointments. He is the sole provider for his little family as he and his daughters live with his parents in Idaho Falls.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to deliver a gift for Jack and his family. Watch the surprise in the video player above.