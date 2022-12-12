A message from Secret Santa

An anonymous Secret Santa, who is working with EastIdahoNews.com to gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season, asked us to share the following message with our readers.

The secret of secret Santa is keeping it a secret. The recipient now knows that someone loves and cares about them. They don’t know who. But they know that someone cares. And since they can’t identify who, they often realize it could be anyone…and since it could be anyone, it could be everyone.

There is perhaps no better feeling in the world than to realize maybe everyone loves you and cares about you. You have evidence that someone does. And it could be anyone!

Everyone can be a Secret Santa! The secret is staying SECRET!

Love,

Secret Santa