Alleged drunk driver runs over, kills woman at Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO – A woman crossing the street in Pocatello was killed after getting hit by a car Saturday evening.

The Pocatello Police Department reports the collision happened at 5:46 p.m. on South 5th and Jason Street.

The woman, whose name was not released, was crossing the intersection and a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darwin Reisner, was headed south on 5th Avenue and ran her over. A news release from PPD says he cooperated when police pulled him over and they determined he was drunk.

He was arrested and taken to the Bannock County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter.

Idaho State Police is assisting the Pocatello Police Department with the investigation. If you have information related to the crash, call the department at (208) 234-6100.