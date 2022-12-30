Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire

IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly.

The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.

According to a news release, the reporting party said there was a fire inside a garage, and they were unsure if anyone was inside the apartment.

“All of the tenants inside the four-plex were evacuated and taken to awaiting ambulances to stay warm. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders,” the release said.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to the single-car garage and extinguished it.

There was damage to the garage and contents inside, but there was no damage to the apartments.

The Chaplains of Idaho responded to provide assistance as needed; however, all tenants were able to return to their apartments after air quality monitoring was complete, the release said.



The amount of damage is not known, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.