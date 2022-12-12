Blackfoot man arrested 15 times in 2 years sentenced for four Bingham County felonies

BLACKFOOT — A man who recently reached a plea agreement covering 26 charges across two counties has been sentenced for the portion filed in Bingham County.

Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to serve a prison sentence of two to 10 years by District Judge Darren Simpson after pleading guilty to four felony charges, court records show.

RELATED | Blackfoot man already facing multiple charges back in jail again

Anson has been arrested or cited on 15 separate occasions between Bingham and Bannock counties over the past two years. In that time, he has been charged with 40 crimes.

His Bingham County charges included these felonies: driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, injury to a jail, malicious injury to property, two counts of unlawful entry, and four counts apiece of burglary and grand theft. He was also charged with a persistent violator enhancement and misdemeanors for domestic violence and commercial burglary.

After reaching an agreement with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office, Anson pleaded guilty to grand theft, malicious injury to property and two counts of burglary. In exchange, all other charges were dismissed.

He received sentences of one to nine years in prison for each of the burglary charges, two to five years for malicious injury to property, and two to 10 for grand theft. Those sentences will be served concurrently, court documents show.

In addition to the prison time, Anson has been ordered to pay $6,682 in fees and fines.

RELATED | Blackfoot man facing slew of charges, including intimidating a witness

Charges, including domestic battery, witness intimidation and attempted strangulation remain outstanding in Bannock County. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Rick Carnaroli for sentencing on those charges on Jan. 12.