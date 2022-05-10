Blackfoot man already facing multiple charges back in jail again

POCATELLO — A man already facing nine felony charges, along with four persistent violator enhancements, has been arrested again.

Cody Gene Anson, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday after a failed attempt to escape officers, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Because there was a child in his custody at the time, he was charged with injury to a child along with a felony charge for attempting to flee.

An officer with the Pocatello Police Department was in the process of conducting a traffic stop around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the affidavit says. While the officer was pulling behind the vehicle, a 2015 Volkswagen Passat drove past at high speeds.

The officer’s radar unit displayed a speed of 64 mph in a 25 mph zone. He abandoned the active stop to pursue the speeding vehicle, which pulled into a parking lot off George Parkway.

As the officer approached the Passat, he discovered the driver had fled on foot, the affidavit says. After alerting other officers of the situation, the officer searched the vehicle and found a child in a car seat.

The vehicle was registered to a woman married to Anson. Anson had active arrest warrants.

Around this time, police received a call from a resident in the area reporting a man running away from the location of the police sirens. While police searched the area, they received a call from the owner of the vehicle reporting that Anson had stolen her child and vehicle.

The vehicle and 14-month-old child were returned to her.

After receiving another call from a resident, officers found Anson in a gulley near Mt. McGuire Drive.

The child’s mother told officers that despite numerous no-contact orders and civil protection orders, Anson had been at her home. She said he left, but shortly thereafter called and asked for a ride.

When she picked him up, she went inside a business on North 5th Avenue.

As she exited, she realized Anson had left the area in her car and with her child. She said she figured officers were pursuing him when she saw a police cruiser drive by.

Anson told officers that he had met with his wife and was in the car when officers attempted to pull it over. But he said he was not driving the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He named another person, whom he said was with him when his wife picked him up.

Anson told officers that he and the other person were on drugs at the time, the affidavit shows. He said that he and the other person were going to the hospital, where his wife was supposed to meet them. When the driver stopped the vehicle, Anson told officers, he got out and ran, abandoning the child because, as he told officers, he has a drug problem and warrants.

When the officer who initiated the chase reviewed their body cam footage, they saw just one person in the vehicle as it passed, the affidavit says.

Anson had an active arrest warrant out of Bingham County prior to the chase for a violation of pretrial release. As court records show, a condition of Anson’s release was that he maintain contact with a pretrial release officer.

While meeting with the officer to sign documents for the release, the officer left him alone momentarily to retrieve those documents. When the officer returned, Anson was gone. The officer was unable to make contact with Anson after, court records show.

Since his arrest on Dec. 22 for burglary, Anson has been arrested nine times, leading to a total of 11 felony charges. Those charges include first-degree stalking, intimidating a witness and injury to a jail, among others.

He also faces four persistent violator enhancements and four misdemeanor charges — for domestic violence and petty theft.

Anson was booked into Bannock County Jail, where he is currently being held on $200,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for May 16, when he will appear before magistrate judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a preliminary hearing.

Although Anson has been charged with these crimes, it does not mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Anson could face up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines for injury to a child, and another five years and $50,000 for attempting to elude an officer.