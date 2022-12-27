Bomb squad called to local park after ‘explosive device’ components found in bathroom

MORELAND — Deputies responded to a local park this week after a report of what appeared to be an explosive device in a bathroom.

Deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. to Moreland Park, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

“It contained the components of an explosive device,” said Jordyn Nebeker, chief deputy with Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Nebeker told EastIdahoNews.com the device was found in a unisex bathroom. People using the park found and reported it.

Deputies evacuated the area.

The Idaho Falls Police Department Regional Bomb Squad was called to the scene to help.

“Upon their arrival, the device was located, analyzed, and it was determined that a counter-charge (controlled explosion) needed to be utilized to render it safe. We apologize for the noise to our residents in the area as this took place,” the release said.

There is no further danger to the public, and no one was hurt, Nebeker said.

The Blackfoot Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Nobody has been charged or arrested in the incident. Deputies are continuing to investigate and are gathering more information.

“If anyone saw anybody suspicious in the area of the bathroom, if they would contact dispatch and if they remember any descriptions of any individuals,” Nebeker said.

You can contact dispatch at (208) 785-1234.

Nebeker encourages people to report any future suspicious items or behavior.

“If anyone were to ever discover anything that appears suspicious like an explosive device, just make sure to not touch it and notify us immediately,” he said.