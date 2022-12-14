Clark County appoints U.S. Navy veteran as new sheriff

DUBOIS – Clark County has a new sheriff.

Forty-one-year-old Mark McClure was selected as the new sheriff Tuesday evening after county commissioners interviewed each of the candidates during a public meeting. Three people had applied to replace John Clements, who resigned on Nov. 30 two years into his term.

McClure will officially be sworn-in on Monday, Dec. 19. He will finish the rest of Clement’s term, which will be up for re-election in November 2024.

McClure tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s proud that the commissioners feel confident in his ability to lead the sheriff’s office for the next two years.

“It makes you feel pretty good that you can go amongst a board that asks you a bunch of questions to figure out who you are (and then walk away with their confidence) that you’re the best one for the job,” McClure says.

McClure grew up in Clark County and is coming into the position without any official law enforcement experience. He and his wife, Lacie, recently moved back to the area after McClure retired from a 21-year career in the U.S. Navy. One of his responsibilities included training a police force while serving in Iraq.

Mark McClure in his Navy uniform. | Mark McClure

Idaho law does not require the sheriff to attend the POST Academy since it is a political position. But McClure is required to attend a similar training for new sheriffs. McClure says he’s willing to attend any training the county commission asks of him.

McClure’s grandmother, Mildred “Milly” McClure, served as a magistrate judge in Clark County for 42 years. Since retiring from the navy, McClure felt a void of public service in his life, and applying as the new sheriff seemed like a good way to continue the tradition of giving back to the community.

“I served my country for 21 years and I wasn’t able to do that anymore. When this opportunity presented itself, I saw it as a good way to be able to serve my community,” says McClure.

A full-time deputy and one dispatcher resigned around the same time as Clements. McClure’s first priority is to hire replacements. As of Wednesday, two people have applied for the dispatcher position.

In November, Clements cited staff shortages and budget limitations as the primary reason behind his resignation. In recent months, multiple public officials have stepped down due, in part, to the county’s declining financial resources. McClure is planning to discuss salary and budget issues with commissioners once he’s sworn in.

Though he would like to have a larger police force, McClure says the budget currently only allows for a total of two full-time deputies.

In the interim, McClure is thrilled to be able to serve his community in this capacity.

“I’m proud that they’ve offered me this position and given me the opportunity to serve my community. I’m hoping to make it a better place,” McClure says.

Clements is now working as a deputy in Butte County.