Deserving single mom gets a new roof thanks to a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Carrie is usually one of the first people to arrive at work and the last to leave. She often works late into the evening long after everyone else has gone home. She is the heart and soul of her office and everyone can feel the difference when she is gone for the day.

Carrie regularly bends over backward to help and lift those around her and she never expects anything in return. She is a single mom who doesn’t ask for sympathy or handouts. She shows up to work each morning with a smile on her face and does her best to brighten everyone else’s day.

Carrie is constantly going the extra mile to serve those around her. Each Thanksgiving she organizes a food drive and donates the supplies to the local food bank. She has organized Christmas presents for the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

Last winter she discovered a homeless man living under the underpass near her home and found him a warm coat, gloves, a mattress and would stop to check in on him during the winter storms with warm soup or a hamburger.

Carrie’s home is in need of a new roof and she just doesn’t have the means to get the repairs done. On top of all this, she had a heart attack the week of Thanksgiving.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we would pay Carrie a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!