Drivers asked to use caution on I-15, I-86 due to elk, deer and moose

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes is advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and on I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls.

Over the last couple of weeks, large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists.

As a precautionary measure, the Tribes have requested Idaho Department of Transportation utilize several LED message boards to warn motorists about the possibility of wildlife on the interstates.

The Tribes are aware that these elk herds provide great viewing opportunities but during these critical winter months, these animals are at their most vulnerable. The Tribes are asking the public to refrain from any travel through their winter grounds to avoid triggering a mass migration across a public roadway.

The Tribes are asking motorists on I-15 and I-86 to please slow down, especially at night, as there may be wildlife on or along the interstates and rural reservation roads. Be Safe.