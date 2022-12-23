Drivers urged to scrape windshields after car hits van

DRIGGS — A local sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to make sure windows and windshields are clear of ice, snow and other obstructions after a vehicle crashed on Thursday.

Mitch Golden, a spokesman with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened after 8:40 a.m. The sheriff’s office received a report of a two-vehicle accident on Ski Hill Road near the Wyoming state line east of Driggs.

The vehicle with the obstructed windshield failed to stop at a stop sign and t-boned a Grand Targhee Ski Resort transit van, forcing it off the road and overturning it, Golden said. There were no passengers inside the van.

Nobody was taken to the hospital.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the obstructed window on the vehicle involved in the crash. It appears the windshield had ice on it that was barely scraped off.

Golden said the driver who caused the crash was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving.