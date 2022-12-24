Eating out for Christmas Eve or Christmas? These restaurants will be open

IDAHO FALLS — Sometimes you need a break from wrapping presents, baking sweet treats, and preparing food. If you’re looking to eat out this weekend, many restaurants are closed on Christmas and may be altering their hours on Christmas Eve.

Here’s a list of restaurants planning to offer holiday meals.

Idaho Falls/Ammon

Black Bear Diner: The diner will be open on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas dinner will be served after 11 a.m.

Denny’s: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jakers Bar & Grill: The restaurant will serve Christmas Eve dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will have 8oz prime rib for $32.95, roast beef for $19.95, and roast ham for $17.95. Each dinner includes green bean casserole, soup or salad, and a side dish. The restaurant will also be serving its regular dinner menu. Call (208) 524-5240 to make a reservation. Walk-ins are welcome.

Longhorn Steakhouse: The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Redd’s Grill: A Christmas Eve brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Snake River Event Center at Shilo Inn. There will be mini chicken fried steaks, brown sugar glazed ham, sausage links, house-made holiday bread, sweet crepes and more. Click here to make a reservation.

The Sandpiper Restaurant: The restaurant will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will serve its regular menu. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Shari’s Cafe and Pies: The cafe will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. Its holiday menu includes turkey and ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

Fuji Sushi & Hibachi: Open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Christmas from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet: The restaurant will serve its regular menu on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Pocatello/Chubbuck

Applebee’s: Will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will not be open on Christmas Day.

Denny’s: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jakers Bar & Grill: The restaurant will serve Christmas Eve dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will have 8oz prime rib for $32.95, roast beef for $19.95, and roast ham for $17.95. Each dinner includes green bean casserole, soup or salad, and a side dish. The restaurant will also be serving its regular dinner menu. Call (208) 524-5240 to make a reservation. Walk-ins are welcome.

Rexburg

Applebee’s: The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 6. p.m. and serve a regular menu. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

JB’s: It will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A regular menu will be served, and a Christmas dinner is available with ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, bread, and pie.

If you know any other places that are open or serving a special brunch or dinner, email news@eastidahonews.com.