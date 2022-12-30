False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made.

Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street.

According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of the call was concerning and warranted a large police response. However, officers and dispatchers were able to determine the call was false and that there was no threat to anyone in the area.

Clements said police are continuing to investigate the incident, including who made the call.

Police are not revealing exact details of what was reported to dispatchers.

“False reports made to first responders can create dangerous situations and draw resources from people who actually need us. This is a serious matter and we are treating it as such,” Clements told EastIdahoNews.com.

Courtesy photo