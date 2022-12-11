Ideal growing conditions for indoor orchids

Looking to do some indoor gardening this winter? Look no further than orchids. With over 28,000 species of orchids, these fragrant flowers are easy to grow if you can supply water, fertilizer, light, and air circulation.

Orchid Diversity

The orchid family is the largest plant family, occupying almost all possible environments. Sizes vary from the thimble sized Mystacidium caffrum to the 20-foot-tall Renanthera storei. Some orchids have flowers as large as a dinner plate, while others are no larger than a mosquito. Some of the most grown orchids for house plants are Phalaenopsis, Dendrobium, and Cymbidium.

Care of Orchids

Most orchids are epiphytes growing on top of trees, shrubs, or rocks holding on with aerial roots. They get water and nutrients from the air, rain, and any organic debris that may be piled around them. Orchids found in temperate climates are terrestrial, growing in the soil of grasslands and forests.

Water

How often you water your orchids depends on the potting media you use. Bark retains less water than moss. If you plant in bark watering once a week is sufficient. If planted in moss, only water when the top feels dry. The amount of light and heat your orchids get will also affect how soon they need watered. Summer months require more water, while winter requires less water. The best time to water is in the morning. Place the plant in your sink and use warm, but not hot water. Let the water run through the plant for a minute or so, be sure to let the plant drain completely. If water remains where the leaves join in the center, use a paper towel to blot out the water to avoid crown rot. Do not use salt-softened water or distilled water.

Light

Phalaenopsis orchids are low light orchids. They grow well in east windows, or in south and west facing windows if they are protected by shear curtains. Phalaenopsis orchids leaves should be olive green. If they are darker, it means they are not getting enough light; red tinged leaves mean the plant is getting too much light. Once the plant is in bloom you can place it anywhere in your home out of direct sunlight. Increasing light helps them to bloom.

Dendrobium orchids need lots of light, but not direct sun. A lightly shaded south window is best. East or west facing windows are all right if you get lots of light, just keep them out of direct sunlight. They can only tolerate a minimum of direct sunlight at the beginning or end of the day.

Cymbidium orchids should be grown in maximum amounts of light, but not full sun. Feel the foliage to be sure it is not warm since the leaves can sunburn. Leaves should be medium to golden green in color, not dark green.

Cymbidium Orchid | Stock image

Temperature

Phalaenopsis orchids like the same temperatures we do. At night, they like above 60 degrees and during the day a range of 70-80 degrees or higher, with 95 degrees being the maximum temperature recommendation.

Dendrobium orchids can handle hot weather if there is adequate ventilation and humidity. They grow best when the temperature is between 65-75 degrees and between 55-60 at night.

Cymbidium orchids must be brought indoors when the temperature drops below 40 degrees. Differences in temperature initiates flower formation. They like warm days and cool nights.

Remember that temperatures closer to the window will be cooler in the winter and warmer in the summer. Fluctuating temperatures can cause bud drop on plants with buds ready to open.

Fertilizer

All three types of orchids use a balanced 20-20-20 fertilizer. During the summer months they should be fertilized at one-quarter strength every other week. Once a month use clear water to flush any accumulated salts from the potting mix. From September through March once a month feeding is recommended.

Tips

Give orchids plenty of space, crowding can lead to insect and fungal problems. A small fan can help circulate the air. Cut the spike off when the flowers are mature. Cut at the point where the stem comes out of the tall thin pseudobulb. You’ll need to leave the pseudobulb because that is where the new spike will form. Continual watering and fertilizing will keep your plants healthy and blooming year after year.