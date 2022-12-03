ITD is taking another look at potential alternatives for US-20; invites public to give feedback

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites the public to participate in in-person or online meetings in early December for the US-20 corridor between Ashton and SH-87 junction. Meetings are scheduled for the following evenings:

Monday, Dec. 5

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ashton Community Center and Library

925 Main Street

Ashton, ID 83420

Tuesday, Dec. 6

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Island Park EMS Building

4378 County Circle

Island Park, ID 83429

For those who can’t attend in person, an online meeting will be available to watch between Dec. 6 to Dec. 23 here.

ITD is taking a second look at alternating passing lanes and other potential roadway improvements as part of the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study initiated in late 2021.

The format of the meetings will be an open house and will include computer stations featuring project mapping. Please plan to attend one of two public meetings anytime from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both in-person as well as the online meeting will all share the same information, and no formal presentation will be given.

Comments on the project are always welcome but can be best utilized if received by Dec. 23, 2022.