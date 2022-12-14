Life Lessons: Joel and Carolyn LaPray share their favorite holiday memories
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.
We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.
Joel and Carolyn LaPray are some of MorningStar’s newest residents. When we interviewed them, they had lived there less than a month and admit they were nervous about moving from their beloved home.
But they have adjusted and enjoy their new way of life.
The LaPrays shared their favorite Christmas memories during our interview. Watch the video in the player above!