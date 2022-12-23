Man shot in leg; shooter says it was self-defense

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self-defense striking him in the leg.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho Falls Fire Personnel arrived. The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non life-threatening wounds.

The reporting party and his wife were the only other occupants of the residence and are cooperating with Deputies. The scene is secure, and there is no existing threat to the neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.