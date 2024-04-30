Rigby woman killed in Blaine County crash - East Idaho News

CAREY — A Rigby woman was killed on a rural stretch of U.S. Highway 20 on Monday, April 29.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. at milepost 177 near Stanton’s Crossing, according to a Blaine County Sheriff Office news release.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three occupants. Investigators determined Justeine Baker, 30, of Rigby was traveling westbound on US-20 in a silver 2020 Kia Rio with two passengers, a 30-year-old male from Ontario, Oregon, and a 12-year-old male from Nampa.

Baker attempted to pass a semi-truck traveling at a slower speed by driving in the eastbound lane, but did not see a pick-up truck coming in the opposite direction, according to the release.

The Kia went off the shoulder of the road, jumped the river channel, and crashed into a dirt embankment deploying both airbags.

Both passengers were transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for injuries by ambulance. Baker succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

It was determined the driver and the front-seat passenger were not wearing seatbelts during the crash.