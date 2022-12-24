Man who attacked restaurant workers in Pocatello gets probation

POCATELLO — A man charged after attacking a local restaurant’s employees has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to burglary and malicious injury to property.

Darion Tyron Vinson, Jr., 24, was sentenced to four years probation by District Judge Javier Gabiola this week, court records show. A prison sentence of three to six years was suspended, and his probation will be handled by the Veterans Treatment Court.

Vinson was arrested in June following an attack on several employees at the Mandarin House restaurant in Pocatello. He was charged with a felony for battery with intent to murder and misdemeanors for malicious injury to property and two counts of simple battery.

He was later charged with a felony for possession of counterfeit currency and a misdemeanor for petty theft by deception, after he was connected to the purchase of a video game system using counterfeit bills.

Vinson reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office that saw him plead guilty to the misdemeanor malicious injury charge and an amended felony charge of burglary. In exchange, all other charges were dismissed.

Due to his prior military service, his probation sentence has been referred to the Veterans Problem Solving Court in Pocatello. In addition to probation, which includes a 120-day discretionary jail sentence, Vinson has been ordered to pay $2,006 in fees and fines.