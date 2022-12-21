More eastern Idaho highways close due to drifting snow, low visibility

TODAY'S WEATHER
Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

highway 26
An Idaho Transportation Department camera shows conditions on US Highway 26 Wednesday morning. | ITD

IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions.

The closures include:

  • Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana State Line
  • Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley
  • Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton
  • Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia
  • Highway 87 north of Island Park

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas, find alternate routes and use extreme caution when on the roads.

Find the latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department here.

The weather forecast can be found here and check out live traffic cameras here.

