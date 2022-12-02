UPDATE: Most local highways reopen after closures
IDAHO FALLS — The following highways are closed Friday due to extreme winter weather conditions:
- Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia
U.S. Highway 20, U.S. Highway 26, Idaho Highway 47, Idaho Highway 32 and Idaho Highway 87 have reopened after being closed on Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Some school districts in eastern Idaho have canceled classes due to the weather.
Find the latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department here. Live road cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather forecast is available here.