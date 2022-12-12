Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday.

The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified.

Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m. and a driver, 64-year-old Darwin Reisner, was headed south on 5th Avenue and ran her over, the Pocatello Police Department said. Officers said he cooperated when they pulled him over and determined he was drunk.

Reisner was arrested, taken to the Bannock County Jail and charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Investigators are looking into the crash. If you have information, call (208) 234-6100.

“My heart is with Rachelle’s family and friends in their time of loss,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner in a news release.

