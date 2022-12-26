Need to dispose of your Christmas tree? Here’s where you can drop it off for recycling

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The City of Idaho Falls Sanitation Division will make holiday cleanup efforts easier for residents by offering Christmas tree disposal services and encourages residents to recycle.

Although discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, the Sanitation Division has designated 15 collection sites throughout the city of Idaho Falls for Christmas tree disposal.

This service is provided until Jan. 30. The disposal sites are to be used by city residents only. They are not to be used by commercial tree lots for disposal of trees not sold.

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights prior to discarding the tree. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage located at 2530 Hemmert Avenue.

The Sanitation Division also provides thirteen collection locations for recycling holiday and other items. They accept glass, cardboard, tin and aluminum at their drop-off locations. Glass items that can be recycled include glass bottles of all sizes and colors, food containers and plate glass windows. Glass items that cannot be recycled include mirrors, ceramic/porcelain and light bulbs. They cannot accept plastic or paper at this time but are researching available options.

For additional information about Christmas tree disposal, recycling, or mulching, contact the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491 or go to the Idaho Falls Public Works website.

Christmas Tree Disposal Locations: