Pocatello man admits to sex crimes involving minors as part of plea agreement

POCATELLO — A man originally charged with two counts of rape has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Zachary Michael Park, 19, appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to two felony charges for sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16 after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the agreement, prosecutors recommended 10 years of felony probation.

RELATED | High school senior charged with sex crimes, including rape

Park was arrested in January following a police investigation into the rape of a 15-year-old girl reported in September 2021. He was charged with the rape of two girls as well as the sexual abuse of a third and lewd conduct with a fourth — all four victims were 15 at the time of the reported crimes.

After reaching a plea agreement, charging documents were amended to show two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Should District Judge Robert Naftz accept the plea agreement, Park will be sentenced to 10 years of felony probation with no opportunity for early release. The defense and prosecution will be free to argue a prison sentence, which will then be suspended and could be implemented if Park violates probation.

Naftz informed Park at Monday’s hearing that a restitution amount of $5,000 could be rewarded to each of the four victims.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 where victims or parents of victims will be allowed to provide statements.

Naftz also ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed before the hearing. The investigation will include a review of a psychosexual evaluation of Park.

If Naftz declines the agreed upon sentence, Park is then free to recant his guilty plea and take the case to trial.