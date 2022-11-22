Pocatello man accused of rape reaches plea agreement

POCATELLO — A man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl has reached a plea deal.

Zachary Michael Park, 19, has agreed to plead guilty to two charges for having sexual contact with a minor, court documents show. In exchange, all other charges will be dismissed.

Park was arrested in January after a 15-year-old girl accused him of raping her at a party in Inkom. Police reports showed the two discussed an arrangement of sexual favors in exchange for a ride to the party. However, the girl told police that Park held her down and raped her in his car.

Detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged rape, which occurred in September, for months before arresting Park, who was a senior at Pocatello High School at the time.

He was initially charged with two counts of raping a victim under the age of 16 and sexual abuse of a child. An additional charge of lewd conduct of a minor was filed later.

Per the plea agreement reached with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Park will admit to two counts of an amended charge for having sexual conduct with a minor “not amounting to lewd conduct,” according to the Idaho Penal Code.

As part of the agreement, Park will be sentenced to 10 years probation without the possibility for early dismissal. Park’s probation period will include a discretionary sentence of no less than 180 days.

The prosecution and defense will be free to argue the underlying sentence, which will be suspended, according to the agreement.

Park is scheduled for a change of plea hearing before District Judge Robert Naftz on Dec. 5.