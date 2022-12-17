Rexburg to host free Christmas choir concert and community ‘Messiah’ sing-in

REXBURG — The Upper Valley community is invited to join in singing Handel’s “Messiah,” this Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle at 51 North Center Street.

Organizer Heidi Pyper suggests community members bring their own music or access the PDF electronically to be able to follow along and sing.

A handful of soloists will perform throughout the oratorio. They include Pyper and her husband, Brian Pyper, Lonna Joy Smoot, Rebecca Pyper-Busselberg, Paul Busselberg, Mike Lenhart, Alyssa Doggett, Emily Shaw and Abby Zenger.

“The solos are pretty challenging, so we thought we’d ask people to come do those and the audiences will sing the choruses,” Pyper says.

Organists Leslie Bowen, Riley Palmer, and Alysha Osterhout will take turns at the historic Tabernacle organ.

Pyper hopes that people will come out, even if they don’t think they know the music well enough to participate.

“They don’t have to know it perfectly,” she says. “It’s just fun to come and sing and make our way through each chorus like we’re singing around the fire. It’s not a high-stress thing. It’s just for fun — for people to be able to hear that music again. It’s just a fun, worshipful piece.”

The event is free, but donations will be accepted to help preserve and restore the Tabernacle, which was built in 1911 and is in need of repairs. Donations can also be made online at RexburgArts.org.

There is also a separate “Messiah Sing-In” event in Ammon on Sunday, Dec. 18. Read more about it here.