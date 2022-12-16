Ammon Arts to host ‘Messiah’ Sing-In this Sunday

AMMON — Ammon Arts is inviting everyone in the community to come together at Thunder Ridge High School this Sunday for Ammon’s third annual “Messiah” Sing-In.

The concert features an orchestra, a choir and multiple soloists from east Idaho performing Handel’s “Messiah.” The audience will be encouraged to join in the singing of several songs, including “For Unto Us a Child Is Born,” “Glory to God” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

The event is a non-denominational celebration and an opportunity for audience members to have their spirits lifted through the performance of inspiring music.

“Handel’s ‘Messiah’ is one of the greatest choral and orchestral works in history,” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti told EastIdahoNews.com. “Everyone should be familiar with hearing the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ around Christmastime.”

The “Messiah” tells the story of Christ’s life and mission, starting with Old Testament prophets foretelling his coming. The oratorio then covers Christ’s suffering, death, and ascension before rejoicing in his promise of redemption and victory over sin and death.

“The ‘Messiah’ Sing-In takes about half of the ‘Messiah’ score that Handel wrote and focused on the songs that are more about Christmastime,” Coletti said. “Whoever is in the audience can bring their (‘Messiah’ score) books and sing along with songs like ‘Hallelujah Chorus.’ It’s a fun event, and it’s free.”

“All the people participating aren’t professionals from out of town,” Coletti added. “They’re people who live in east Idaho. Everyone participating could be one of your neighbors and they’re just coming together to make beautiful music.”

Anyone who wants to come and sing along is encouraged to bring along their “Messiah” scorebook. The lyrics will be printed in the event’s program if you don’t have one. Coletti said he hopes to see many faces and hear many voices participating and that the “Messiah” Sing-In will become a holiday tradition for many east Idaho residents.

“It’s a tradition that we’ve started,” he said. “We encourage everyone to come and have a good evening. If you want to get in the spirit of Christmas, there’s no better way than to come to the ‘Messiah’ Sing-In and listen to the beautiful music of Handel. It will get you right into the spirit.”

Ammon Arts’ “Messiah” Sing-In is set for this Sunday, Dec. 18 at Thunder Ridge High School in Ammon at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls will be taken.