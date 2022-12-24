Seamstress gets big surprise from a Secret Santa as her husband is in surgery

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Barbara worked for 35 years as a nurse until she was injured trying to protect a patient. She has had several surgeries and still lives with terrible pain daily.

She and her husband Dan lovingly raised seven children and worked hard to help them achieve their dreams. She alters wedding dresses for young brides so their dream dress fits them like a princess.

Barbara and Dan live on a very tight budget with Dan doing grocery deliveries to help meet their basic needs. Barbara is also attending school to learn new skills to help improve her ability to help brides.

Dan had surgery this week to replace his hip and they are losing any money he would bring in doing deliveries. They have three vehicles but only one is functioning – just barely.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise Barbara with a Christmas Eve gift. Check out the video in the player above!