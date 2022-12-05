Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning.

Deputies found F. Darrin Sims and said Sims had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release sent by Sheriff Adam Mabey.

Since Sims was the Caribou County coroner, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Bannock County coroner are investigating the incident. Sims also owned and operated Caribou County’s only funeral home, Sims Funeral Home.

“This is a tragic loss to the Caribou County community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sims family and friends during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.