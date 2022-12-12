These schools are canceled or delayed Monday due to weather conditions

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Weather

Posted:  | 
Updated:

SCHOOLS CLOSED SNOW

The following schools are closed or delayed Monday due to extreme winter weather conditions:

CLOSURES

  • Butte County School District 111

DELAYS

  • Mackay School District 182 – two hour delay

The latest weather forecast can be found here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more closures are announced.

