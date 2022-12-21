Thousands still without power after California earthquake

(CNN) — More than 14,000 customers remain without power Wednesday in Humboldt County, California, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, according to poweroutage.us.

At least two people died and roads and homes were damaged after the earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in Northern California’s Eureka area.

The people who died, ages 72 and 83, had medical emergencies during or just after the earthquake, and emergency services couldn’t reach them in time, said Humboldt County Sheriff William F. Honsal.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. Almost 70,000 outages were reported by 1 p.m.

More than three dozen smaller quakes struck afterward, the US Geological Survey said.

Tuesday’s quake came a year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County’s Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, which caused minor damage to buildings.