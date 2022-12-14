Three people displaced from home after structure fire in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY — Three people have been displaced from their homes after a fire.

The call for the structure fire came in at 11:45 a.m. on Monday for a home in St. Anthony.

The home was being rented out to three tenants. David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, said one tenant was living in the basement, the other on the main floor, and the third was living upstairs.

“(The fire) caused major damage to the main floor and major smoke damage throughout the upper level,” Fausett said.

Additionally, he said there is water and smoke damage in the basement.

Firefighters were there for about two and a half hours. EMS responded as well as the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and St. Anthony Police Department. A fire marshal from Idaho Falls came and inspected the fire.

“It turned out to be an electrical fire,” Fausett said. “They had an electric heater plugged in. The electrical box failed.”

He said the estimated loss is about $250,000 to $300,000; however, the home will be able to undergo remodeling.

The owner of the house has insurance. Fausett wanted to remind people if they do rent, they should get renter’s insurance.

He additionally wants people to stay safe.

“It’s the time of the year when it’s cold. If you are using electrical heaters or alternate means of heating your home, make sure everything is functional,” he said.

Red Cross was called to the structure fire and helped the tenants.