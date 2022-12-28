Twins Bobbie Morrison and Bonnie Nollmeyer share the secret to over 80 years of friendship and sisterhood
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Posted:
Bobbie Morrison and Bonnie Nollmeyer are twin sisters who are both over 80 years old. They consider each other best friends and have been for all of their lives.
We asked them how they’ve remained close over the decades and to share some lessons with us. Watch the interview in the video player above.