Twins Bobbie Morrison and Bonnie Nollmeyer share the secret to over 80 years of friendship and sisterhood

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Bobbie Morrison and Bonnie Nollmeyer are twin sisters who are both over 80 years old. They consider each other best friends and have been for all of their lives.

We asked them how they’ve remained close over the decades and to share some lessons with us. Watch the interview in the video player above.