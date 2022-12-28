Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas

ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks.

The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m.

“One of the semis was fully involved and caught the second one on fire,” said Bryon Howell, fire chief with the Blackfoot Fire Department, on Wednesday. “They are both destroyed.”

Howell added that power was lost during the time of the fire.

“The trucks were parked underneath the power lines, so when they burnt, it burnt the power line in half,” he said. “Idaho Power came and shut off power to that line, so there was no danger of any electrocution.”

The power line was to the business only and did not affect the surrounding neighborhood.

Howell said no one was hurt, and nobody was in the trucks or around them at the time of the fire.

He said firefighters are trying to figure out what started the fire.