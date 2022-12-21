Vivian Mohl and John Tapp share their favorite holiday memories and memorable gifts

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Today we are chatting with Vivian Mohl and John Topp about their favorite holiday memories. We also asked them to share the most memorable gift they’re received over the course of their lifetimes.

Watch our interview in the video player above.