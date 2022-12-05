Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.

The deputy chased the female on foot through the parking lot a short distance, eventually stopping, but she continued to struggle with the deputy until she had to be placed on the ground and secured in handcuffs.

Deputies identified the female as 40-year-old Sarah Kathryn Westbrook of Idaho Falls and found her in possession of 10 items from inside the store that were not paid for, totaling just over $200 in value. Deputies also found Westbrook in possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Westbrook was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on misdemeanor charges for commercial burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. During the booking process, a single pill believed to be fentanyl was found concealed on Westbrook’s person resulting in additional charges for possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a jail facility, both felonies.