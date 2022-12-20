We had to make up a story so this painter would go home for a Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Saralee would never ask for a single thing and is constantly giving to everyone around her. She makes the most out of everything.

She is a painter (mostly self-employed) and works her tail off. She transforms people’s homes, inside and outside, and charges minimally. She buys the paint, she drives near and far, and she often doesn’t charge for drive time or gas. She works all over eastern Idaho and rarely takes a day off, let alone a vacation. She says people are counting on her.

Saralee doesn’t do it for the money. She does it to help people. She’s great at what she does and makes it work money wise; however she hardly ever buys anything for herself. If she does, it’s usually a craft that she can work on for someone else.

She was a stay-at-home mom until the divorce then she went right to work in a group home. She worked for many years taking care of adults with disabilities and she was amazing at it.

She is positive and enjoys life’s simplicities. No one may even know her struggle because she makes the best of any situation.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise Saralee with an early Christmas gift but she wasn’t home. That’s when we had to come up with a creative story to get her there. Check out the video in the player above!