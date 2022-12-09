We surprise one of GENTRI’s biggest fans for Feel Good Friday after a medical issue keeps her from their concert

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

GENTRI was recently in Idaho and when they found out one of their biggest fans wouldn’t be able to attend their show, we decided to make something happen for Feel Good Friday.

Debbie has loved “The Gentlemen Trio since the group was established in 2014. She recently went in for minor back surgery that resulted in blood clots in her leg. After being flown to a hospital and a stay in the ICU, she was finally able to return to her home in Burley but her health wasn’t strong enough to make the trip to GENTRI’s Rexburg show last weekend.

So GENTRI brought a mini-show to her living room and we were along for the surprise! Check out her unforgettable reaction in the video player above.

You can learn more about GENTRI and see their upcoming concert dates here.