Where is Michael Winward? He’s been missing 85 days and investigators need help finding him

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

Posted:

Michael Winard
Michael Smith Winward | Bannock County Sheriff’s Office

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Michael Smith Winward. It has now been 85 days since he was last seen and investigators say there have been no breaks in the case.

Winward, 86, was last seen on Oct. 2 at his home on Treaty Highway, north of Fort Hall.

He is 5’11”, weighs 180 lbs and has brown hair and eyes. He is balding and wears baseball hats, glasses and baggy clothing, often layering plaid shirts, according to a Bannock County news release.

“Winward suffers from mental illness and is very forgetful. He may mention his wife, Annette Winward, as he is looking for her. Winward can be aggressive in actions and speech,” a news release says.

Anyone with information about Winward is asked to contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111.

