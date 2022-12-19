Winnie loves to snuggle and is looking for a fur-ever home

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pet of the Week

Posted:

Our Pet of the Week is Winnie!

She is a loving girl that loves snuggling on the couch and wants to always be with her favorite people!

Winnie is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

