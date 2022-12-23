Young couple gets surprise from a Secret Santa following water leak

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Hasina and his wife Sariaka are from Madagascar. They have two young children and are attending school at Brigham Young University – Idaho.

They are both very hard-working people and give freely to those around them. Their current economic situation is difficult for their family. Due to their international student visa work limits, Sariaka isn’t allowed to work and Hasina is limited to working only 20 hours a week on campus.

With the little they make, they can’t afford much after rent and groceries. They recently had an incident where their small portable washer leaked and ended up doing some thousands of dollars of damage to their apartment. They are responsible to pay for the damages.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if they would pay this young couple a visit with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!