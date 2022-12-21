Young family who lost everything in house fire gets surprise gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Branson and Rainee recently purchased an old trailer home that needed a complete renovation. They planned to live in it while they wait to build their house on some land they purchased.

They worked tirelessly on the camper over the past six months with the little time Branson has away from his work in Jackson Hole. They finally moved in all of their belongings and spent their first night in their trailer.

A few days later, Rainee was driving home from work to put their son Krew down for a nap. She saw smoke rising in the distance and realized their home, with all of their belongings, including their dog, were consumed in fire.

Everything they owned was burned and now they are starting over.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Brandon and Rainee to bring them an early Christmas gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above!