Young mom gets the gift of hearing for Christmas from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Kylee suffers from partial hearing loss. She has two little girls – a 4-year-old and a 22-month-old. Because of her hearing loss, she can’t hear the girls clearly and a lot of the times, not at all.

If there are any background noises, she really struggles and can’t differentiate what is what or who is who. Some tones and people she can’t hear at all. It is affecting her ability to respond to her girls as she is unable to hear if they need her or are in danger.

Hearing aids would make her life significantly better but are expensive and money is tight. Kylee never complains and does the best she can.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit with a Christmas surprise. Check out the video in the player above!