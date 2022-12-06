‘You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch’: Man in Grinch costume arrested during fight at Christmas party

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan — A Christmas party in Traverse City, Michigan over the weekend took a Grinchy turn after two men started fighting.

Up North Live reports the 30-year-old men were attending a work party on Friday. One of them, dressed as the Grinch, and the other, dressed as a reindeer.

The man dressed as the Grinch allegedly assaulted the man in the reindeer suit. It’s not clear what it was about, but when police arrived, the Grinch was punching the reindeer and they had to break it up.

Police believe the fight was fueled by alcohol consumption and that neither of them had any Christmas spirit.