A ‘see you again’ for eternity: Over 800 gather to say goodbye to slain Utah family

LA VERKIN, Utah (KSL.com) — Ribbons of pink spread across the morning sky, illuminating the red rock outcroppings surrounding the small town of La Verkin where Tausha Shaunell Earl Haight, 40, her mother, Gail Gubler Earl, 78, and Haight’s five children were laid to rest Friday.

Though the day started bright, the mood around the La Verkin Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was somber as over 800 people packed the meetinghouse to grieve the losses and support the respective families.

Michael Haight, 42, is believed to have shot and killed his wife, Tausha Haight, 40; Earl, 78; and Haight’s five children: Macie, 17; Briley, 12; Sienna Haight, 7; Ammon, 7; and Gavin, 4.

The two adults, three daughters and two sons were killed inside their Enoch home at 4923 N. Albert Drive on Jan. 4 before Michael Haight took his own life.

Six members of the Earl family spoke during Friday’s services and all gave emotional, heartfelt tributes to their lost loved ones.

“Nothing meant more to Mom and Tausha than family,” Brett Earl said. “There’s a story of two families, hurt and broken through unthinkable tragedy. However, only a tender, merciful and loving Heavenly Father and God can take this tragedy that has touched us so deeply and reach deep inside each of us and turn it into a miracle (of) healing, growth and progression.”

“I would invite you today to be a little kinder. Be a little nicer, be a little more understanding. That is my prayer,” Darren Earl said.

Kandace Earl Booth described her mother, Gail, as a loving and dedicated mother who was equally as devout to her faith as she was devoted to her family.

“My siblings will tell you that we never missed a day of scripture study and family prayer,” Booth said. “My mom will tell you, ‘We might’ve missed a few.'”

She had a knack for serving others, oftentimes without them even realizing they needed that service. Her children were certainly no exception to this, either.

Booth said that her mother “always timed her bread-making process to ensure we had fresh, hot bread when we came home from school. Her greatest joy was her family.”

Despite the immeasurable sense of loss, Booth said that she’s able to take comfort in the fact that her mother was in heaven.

“She always talked about how happy she would be when she would be reunited with our father,” Booth said.

When it came to Tausha Haight, Booth described her sister as the sparkle in every bag of confetti and the laugh in every joke.

Haight was an “incredible” mother “who constantly sacrificed everything for her children … taught them love, kindness, service, dedication and the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Booth said.

Haight served as the Young Women’s president for her Latter-day Saint ward and, like her mother, was “always thinking of and serving others around her,” Booth said.

“Those of you who knew my mom, Gail, and my sister Tausha, knew that they could not see another person in pain and not want to help them,” Justin Earl said.

Haight and her other sister, Stacha Earl Westbrook, would bicker and squabble from time to time like all siblings do, but Westbrook said that her mom “promised that when we got older, we’d be best friends and dang, she was right.”

“I will miss our phone calls,” Westbrook said of her sister.

Booth and Westbrook also spoke dotingly of their five nieces and nephews.

Macie Haight was nearing the end of her senior year of high school with a plan to attend Southern Utah University in the fall and pursue a degree in digital marketing.

Booth said that she had a wonderful sense of humor, following up any constructive criticism or clever quips she doled out to the family with her moniker: “Said with love.”

Westbrook said that she wished she could watch Macie grow up to be the mom she “always wanted to be.”

Briley Haight was described by Booth as an avid reader and musician who loved books and would play her piano and cello “for anyone and everyone that wanted to hear.”

“We will always have our books together. I will cherish the recommended book list you gave me. I will read every one,” Westbrook said.

Sienna Haight had an infectious laugh that was likely to put a smile on someone’s face. Like her sisters, she loved to read and loved school.

She enjoyed cats and had bright blue eyes that “pierced your soul,” Booth said.

Ammon Haight was the oldest of the boys in the Haight family and had a love for trains and building Legos. Specifically, his Titanic Lego set that he got this Christmas and just recently completed.

Following what seemed to be a common theme from Earl, Haight and her children, Ammon loved his friends and family.

Haight’s youngest child, Gavin, was described by Westbrook as “our very own Dennis the Menace.” Just like the Dennis the Menace character, Gavin kept his mother on her toes. He also loved to draw.

“His middle name was Drew and boy, did he,” Booth said.

His hugs were lauded by both Booth and Westbrook.

“How I will miss your football tackling hugs. If I had one more day, I would say, ‘I love you. You know that, right?'” Westbrook said when talking about Gavin.

While giving final remarks to the packed crowd, Elder Kevin Pearson, president of the Utah Area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed that the family, watching from heaven, is “pleased with the overwhelming display of love, respect and gratitude on display this morning.”

Speaking of Earl, who was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Pearson said that he “could just almost visualize your mother and father just beaming in this moment.”

Enoch officials said last week that they may never know what prompted the killings.

“We don’t know why this happened. No one will probably know what was going through the minds of these individuals,” Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said.

At the end of his speech, Haight’s brother Terry Earl expressed a heartfelt desire and asked people to go home and tell their friends, family and neighbors that they love them.

“Let’s continue to reach out to those who are struggling,” he said.

Speaking to her lost sister, nieces and nephews, Westbrook gave a final wish while also looking ahead, up and expressing hope.

“I wish I could see you again. We don’t get that today, but what we do get is a promised forever. A see you again, for eternity,” Westbrook said.