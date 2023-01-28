Airport travelers urged to check flight info. as winter weather causes delays

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport encourages travelers to keep in contact with their airlines as the weather has impacted flight schedules.

Idaho Falls is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory and since Thursday night, flights at IDA have experienced delays. IDA encourages travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport and, if needed, contact their airline for more information. Airlines’ contact information can be found here on IDA’s website.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as this weather out of our control has impacted flight schedules,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “The fog Thursday night led to several cancelations and Friday’s winter weather has not helped.”

IDA staff are continually working to keep runways and taxiways clear of snow and ice to get flights moving as quickly and safely as possible.