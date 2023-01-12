UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof

UPDATE

Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the woman who reported the incident, a retired nurse, had provided life-saving measures to 52-year-old Juan Sanchez, of Shelley, after making the call. Sanchez suffered injuries after falling from the roof of a home.

Shortly thereafter, the woman’s son, an active firefighter, joined in life-saving efforts.

EMS arrived on the scene just before 10:30 a.m. and transported Sanchez to Portneuf Medical Center.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of a Shelley man who fell off a roof on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello on Tuesday.

Juan Sanchez, 52, died following the accident that happened on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello on Tuesday.

“My heart breaks for Juan’s family and all of those who cared for him. I’m truly sorry for their loss,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner in a news release.

Sanchez’s family has been notified and the case is considered closed.