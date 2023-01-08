Community development services director for Idaho Falls steps down after 17 years

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer has announced he is stepping down to take a new position with Idaho National Laboratory.

In Cramer’s almost 17-year service to the city, the Director has made remarkable and tremendous contributions to the city and its residents. Cramer began in 2006 as an intern, then as the assistant planning director in 2007 before stepping into the Community Development Services Director Role in 2013. His last day at the City of Idaho Falls was Friday, Jan. 6.

“It is hard to put into words all the great contributions Brad has made to our city,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The fact that he started as an intern and worked his way up to Director while still a young man is impressive. It speaks both to his incredible aptitude and overall dedication. The things professional urban planners bring to a community are not always fully appreciated because the real results are seen many, many years after the planning stage. This is careful and creative work. Our entire community owes Brad a debt of gratitude. I wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”

Under Cramer’s leadership and expertise, Idaho Falls has seen serious improvement to the annexation map, intelligent insight and contribution into legislative debates and discussions surrounding local land use planning, as well as the production of a remarkable master plan, known as “Imagine IF, a Plan to Move Idaho Falls Forward Together.” During the plan’s inception, Cramer oversaw a robust and innovative public input process navigated in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cramer, an Idaho Falls Native, has an impressive resume with a bachelor’s degree in International and Global Studies, as well as a master’s degree in Public Administration from Idaho State University. After stepping into the city as an intern, Cramer developed himself as the local expert in planning and zoning issues. Cramer is also active in his community as a member of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club and has served on various boards and committees.

“It has been such an incredible honor and privilege to work for the City of Idaho Falls,” Cramer said. “I’ve been blessed to have a wonderful staff, smart and professional colleagues, an engaged community, and supportive elected and appointed officials. None of the good work we were able to accomplish would be possible without the entire team. All of that made the decision to leave that much harder, but it was time for a change both for me and my family. Still, thinking back on so many years with the city, I just feel grateful I was able to be a part of so many exciting, challenging, and important projects. Yes, there’s some sadness to leave so many good things behind, but also gratitude for the experience and excitement for the future. I wish nothing but the best to all those I’ve been able to work and associate with.”

With Cramer stepping down, the City of Idaho Falls has begun searching and accepting applications for its next Community Development Services Director. The position will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations related to planning, organizing and directing the development of private lands within the city. They will also oversee grant administration programs and the building division in the city.