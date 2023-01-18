Country star Chris Janson to perform in eastern Idaho

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Chris Janson will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, March 24.

Chris Janson is a “live legacy in the making,” according to Rolling Stone. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter, and Grand Ole Opry member.

The ACM award-winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him among country music greats.

His debut single, “Buy Me A Boat,” was recognized as the iHeartRadio Music Awards “Country Song of the Year,” and MusicRow named his poignant single, “Drunk Girl,” their “Song of the Year” winner. Bobby Bones named Janson “One of the greatest entertainers in country music.”

His big hits include: “Buy Me A Boat” (No. 1, 3x Platinum); “Fix A Drink” (No. 1, Gold); “Drunk Girl” (ACM Award-winning, Gold); “Good Vibes” (No. 1, Gold); “Done” (multi-week No. 1, Gold). Janson has earned more than 7.4 BILLION airplay impressions and upwards of 1.7 BILLION global career streams.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.

All other Chris Janson concert tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.