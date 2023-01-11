Disneyland is increasing the number of days it offers its cheapest admission ticket

(CNN) — Disneyland Resort is increasing the number of days that guests can visit at its cheapest price.

The $104 one-day, one-park admission price will be available on more days — “nearly two months’ worth over the coming year,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, in a letter to employees shared with CNN on Tuesday.

D’Amaro said in the letter that a number of upcoming changes at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts reflect “things that might need some change” based on guest and employee feedback.

The move comes after a series of price hikes at Disney’s California and Florida parks that did not sit well with some fans.

One traveler who recently cut a visit to Disneyland short told CNN “it was too much to pay,” after an October price increase.

Walt Disney World increased its prices twice in 2022. D’Amaro’s letter detailed some added flexibility and perks at the Florida park, but there was no mention of additional low-priced admission for Walt Disney World Resort.

D’Amaro’s letter said Disney is making changes to its Park Hopper ticket, which allows visitors to see both Disneyland and the Disney California Adventure Park in the same day. Beginning on February 4, guests with Park Hopper tickets will be to cross over two hours earlier — starting at 11 a.m. — to the other park.

Disneyland also plans to offer complimentary PhotoPass photos during the resort’s Disney100 anniversary celebration and more opportunities to join its Magic Key program. A post on the Disney Parks Blog details the Disneyland changes.

At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will soon be able to visit parks without a reservation after 2 p.m. (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park). That new policy will begin in the next few months.

Beginning today, guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World will receive complimentary self-parking. The Florida resort also has plans to offer some PhotoPass photos at no additional charge to guests who purchase Disney Genie+ service.

Details of all the changes at Walt Disney World are posted on the Disney Parks Blog.